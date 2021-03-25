Englewood man charged in Capitol siege seeks his release

TAMPA, Fla. (Englewood Sun) - The lawyer for an Englewood man arrested in connection with the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol has filed a motion to have his client released from custody.
More than a month after being arrested for his alleged role in the attack, Graydon Young is still behind bars, having been denied bond.
“The allegations are nowhere near as concrete and nefarious as the Government led the magistrate court to believe at Mr. Young’s detention hearing,” his attorney, Robert Foley, wrote in a motion to U.S. Magistrate Judge Thomas Wilson in the U.S. District Court for the Middle District Court in Tampa.
Federal prosecutors charged Young, 54, and five other members of Oath Keepers, a loose coalition of militias, with one count of conspiring to commit an offense against the United States, one count of depredation against federal government property, and unlawful entry, disorderly conduct, or violent conduct in restricted buildings or grounds.
Young and others are also charged with obstruction after deleting texts and social media posts and accounts.
Foley argues Young didn’t commit any vandalism that day, injure anyone or possess a weapon.
“There is not a scintilla of evidence that Mr. Young poses any risk of threatening, injuring, intimidating, or attempting to do so to any witnesses or jurors.”
The court has not yet ruled on the motion.
Copyright 2021 WWSB. All rights reserved.