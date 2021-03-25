DOH-Sarasota: Registrants will now only get two chances to reschedule appointments

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Department of Health in Sarasota will now only allow registrants two chances to reschedule their appointments before moving on to others in the queue.
After the second response of “unavailable at this time,” a registrant will be removed from the website’s queue. The DOH will also remove individuals who have not responded after two attempts at contact.
Gov. Ron DeSantis announced Thursday that the state’s vaccine requirement would lower to 40 and older beginning Monday, March 29, with a goal for vaccines to be available for all adults beginning the following Monday, April 5. DOH-Sarasota has already been allowing anyone 18+ to register using the county’s website.
Editor’s Note: A previous story stated that this began on Monday, March 29, but it actually began on March 25. Once DOH-Sarasota notified us of the correction, it was fixed.
