Cat successfully avoids rescue attempts in Fort Lauderdale

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (WWSB) - Fort Lauderdale firefighters gave up on a rescuing a stranded feline who appeared to purr-fectly fine where it was.
The failed rescue occurred Wednesday at 3:30 p.m. and was broadcast from a news helicopter, which captured the apathy of a cat that did not want to leave its post. Units from Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue were called out for an animal rescue where the cat was found sitting on a light fixture that extends from the side of the 17th Street bridge, 50 feet above the water.
The cat appeared unable to make its way back so fire-rescue units took action with assistance from the Florida Department of Transportation. Turned out the self-sufficient cat could make it back and then ran from personnel to the other side of the bridge.
The cat is believed to be part of a feral group that lives beneath the bridge. To prevent an additional rescue or tragedy, personnel and animal control did not attempt to apprehend the cat in fear of it jumping from the bridge or running into traffic.
