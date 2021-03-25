Capitol Watch for Thursday, March 25

NO-FAULT REPEAL, TOLL ROADS ON AGENDA: The Senate will hold a floor session and is slated to take up a proposal to repeal Florida’s longstanding no-fault auto insurance system and a measure that would scale back a controversial toll-road plan. The auto insurance bill (SB 54), filed by Sen. Danny Burgess, R-Zephyrhills, would eliminate no-fault -- and its requirement that motorists carry personal-injury protection, or PIP, coverage -- and mandate bodily injury coverage. Lawmakers have considered such a move for years but have not passed it. Meanwhile, the toll-road bill (SB 100), filed by Sen. Gayle Harrell, R-Stuart, would do away with much of a plan pushed through in 2019 by then-Senate President Bill Galvano, R-Bradenton. The 2019 law called for building a toll road from Collier County to Polk County; extending Florida’s Turnpike to connect with the Suncoast Parkway; and extending the Suncoast Parkway from Citrus County to Jefferson County. Harrell’s proposal would eliminate the planned road between Collier and Polk counties, while requiring plans to extend the turnpike west from Wildwood to the Suncoast Parkway and to lay out a route that would weave the Suncoast Parkway north along U.S. 19 to connect with Interstate 10 in Madison County. (1 p.m., Senate chamber, the Capitol.)