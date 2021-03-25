Capitol Watch for Thursday, March 25

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (News Service of Florida) - The following events/topics are scheduled today in Tallahassee and elsewhere:
PROPERTY INSURANCE CHANGES EYED: The Senate Rules Committee will take up numerous issues, including a proposal (SB 76), filed by Sen. Jim Boyd, R-Bradenton, that would make changes in the state’s property-insurance system. (9 a.m. 412 Knott Building, the Capitol.)
INSURANCE ISSUES ADDRESSED: The House State Administration & Technology Appropriations Subcommittee will consider a bill (HB 815), filed by Rep. Tommy Gregory, R-Sarasota, that would make a wide range of changes to insurance laws, including on issues such as hurricane modeling and agent licensing. (9:15 a.m., 404 House Office Building, the Capitol.)
NO-FAULT REPEAL, TOLL ROADS ON AGENDA: The Senate will hold a floor session and is slated to take up a proposal to repeal Florida’s longstanding no-fault auto insurance system and a measure that would scale back a controversial toll-road plan. The auto insurance bill (SB 54), filed by Sen. Danny Burgess, R-Zephyrhills, would eliminate no-fault -- and its requirement that motorists carry personal-injury protection, or PIP, coverage -- and mandate bodily injury coverage. Lawmakers have considered such a move for years but have not passed it. Meanwhile, the toll-road bill (SB 100), filed by Sen. Gayle Harrell, R-Stuart, would do away with much of a plan pushed through in 2019 by then-Senate President Bill Galvano, R-Bradenton. The 2019 law called for building a toll road from Collier County to Polk County; extending Florida’s Turnpike to connect with the Suncoast Parkway; and extending the Suncoast Parkway from Citrus County to Jefferson County. Harrell’s proposal would eliminate the planned road between Collier and Polk counties, while requiring plans to extend the turnpike west from Wildwood to the Suncoast Parkway and to lay out a route that would weave the Suncoast Parkway north along U.S. 19 to connect with Interstate 10 in Madison County. (1 p.m., Senate chamber, the Capitol.)
PROTEST, LIABILITY BILLS TEED UP: The House will hold a floor session and will take up a controversial bill (HB 1), sponsored by Rep. Juan Alfonso Fernandez-Barquin, R-Miami-Dade County, that Republican leaders say is needed to crack down on violent protests. The House also will take up a measure (SB 72) that would shield businesses and health-care providers from lawsuits related to COVID-19. The Senate has approved the bill. (Thursday, 2 p.m., House chamber, the Capitol.)
SMALL BUSINESS TAX ‘HOLIDAY’ PROPOSED: The Senate Finance and Tax Committee will consider a bill (SB 302), filed by Sen. Annette Taddeo, D-Miami, that calls for holding a “Small Business Saturday” sales-tax holiday on Nov. 27, the Saturday after Thanksgiving. Under the proposal, small businesses would not be required to collect sales taxes on items costing $1,000 or less. (9 a.m., 110 Senate Office Building, the Capitol.)
MATERNAL CARE AT ISSUE: The House Health Care Appropriations Subcommittee will take up a budget “conforming” bill (PCB HCAS 21-01) that includes allowing women to maintain Medicaid benefits for a year after they have babies. House Speaker Chris Sprowls, R-Palm Harbor, has made the proposal a priority to help improve maternal care. (9:15 a.m., 212 Knott Building, the Capitol.)
INFRASTRUCTURE AND TOURISM BUDGET TEED UP: The House Infrastructure & Tourism Appropriations Subcommittee will receive a budget proposal from Chairman Jayer Willamson, R-Pace. (9:15 a.m., Morris Hall, House Office Building, the Capitol.)
SEA LEVEL, WASTEWATER FUNDING PROPOSED: The House Agriculture & Natural Resources Appropriations Subcommittee will consider a budget “conforming” bill that would use a portion of documentary stamp taxes to pay for projects to address the effects of sea-level rise and upgrade sewage treatment. The plan (PCB ANR 21-01) would use portions of documentary-stamp taxes that are currently designated for affordable-housing programs in what is known as the Sadowski Trust Fund. Under the plan, a third of the documentary stamp tax money would go to sea-level rise efforts, a third would go to a wastewater grant program and a third would go to affordable housing. (11:30 a.m., 212 Knott Building, the Capitol.)
HIGHER ED BUDGET AT ISSUE: The House Higher Education Appropriations Subcommittee will receive an initial budget proposal from Chairman Rene Plasencia, R-Orlando. (11:30 a.m., 404 House Office Building, the Capitol.)
ADDITIONAL JUDGES PROPOSED: The House Justice Appropriations Subcommittee will take up a budget “conforming” bill that would establish three new county judge positions in Hillsborough County, one new county judge position in St. Johns County and a new circuit judge position in the 14th Judicial Circuit, which is made up of Bay, Calhoun, Gulf, Holmes, Jackson and Washington counties. (11:30 a.m., Reed Hall, House Office Building, the Capitol.)
SCHOOLS BUDGET RELEASED: The House PreK-12 Appropriations Subcommittee will receive an initial budget proposal from Chairman Randy Fine, R-Brevard County. (11:30 a.m., Morris Hall, House Office Building, the Capitol.)
NUNEZ, LAWMAKERS SPEAK AT ‘LEAD’ SUMMIT: Lt. Gov. Jeanette Nunez, Rep. Jenna Persons-Mulicka, R-Fort Myers, and Rep. Anna Eskamani, D-Orlando, are scheduled to speak during the “2021 LEAD Summit,” hosted by the Florida Commission on the Status of Women. (3 p.m. Information at http://fcsw.net/lead/)
SPECIAL ORDER SET: The House Rules Committee will set a special-order calendar, which will list bills to be heard March 31 on the House floor. (15 minutes after the House floor session, 404 House Office Building, the Capitol.)
Also:
APALACHEE PLANNING COUNCIL MEETS: The Apalachee Regional Planning Council is scheduled to meet online. (9 a.m. https://global.gotomeeting.com/join/142083309. Call-in number: 1-866-899-4679. Code: 142083309)
SOUTH FLORIDA WATER AT ISSUE: The South Florida Water Management District will hold an online public forum about water resource issues in South Florida. (10 a.m. Register at https://zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_U4Jlmf2rTdelUXEEQo3YDg)
RATE HIKE CONSIDERED: The Florida Office of Insurance Regulation will hold a hearing on a proposal by National Specialty Insurance Co. to raise homeowners’ rates. (10 a.m. Register at https://register.gotowebinar.com/register/9208987539259510286?utm_medium=email&utm_source=govdelivery. Call-in number: 1-866-901-6455. Code: 118572617)
ELECTION LEGISLATION TARGETED: Religious leaders and representatives of numerous groups will hold a news conference to target legislation that they say would lead to voter suppression. (10 a.m., steps of the Old Capitol.)
SUPREME COURT RELEASES OPINIONS: The Florida Supreme Court is scheduled to release weekly opinions. (11 a.m.)
JOLLY, STRATEGISTS AT TIGER BAY: The Florida Tiger Bay Club, which includes clubs across the state, will hold an online panel discussion that will include former Congressman David Jolly, Republican strategist Frank Terraferma and Democratic strategist Steve Schale. (Thursday, noon. https://flaglertigerbayclub.com/)
MARIJUANA GROUP LAUNCHES: Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried and state Director of Cannabis Holly Bell are expected to take part in an online news conference to help launch the nonprofit group Women’s Initiative for a Safe and Equitable Florida, which supports legalization of marijuana. (12:15 p.m. Register at https://us02web.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZAscO2upzkpH9254VD9CVJq5jGABfnAHaeY)
FRANKEL HOLDS TOWN HALL: U.S. Rep. Lois Frankel, D-Fla., is scheduled to hold an online town hall about a recently passed $1.9 trillion federal stimulus plan. (6 p.m. https://frankel.house.gov/live/ or https://www.facebook.com/RepLoisFrankel/live_videos/)
NORTH CENTRAL PLANNING COUNCIL MEETS: The North Central Florida Regional Planning Council will hold an online meeting. (7 p.m. https://global.gotomeeting.com/join/472832373. Call-in number: 1-866-899-4679. Code: 472832373)
