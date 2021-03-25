Bradenton woman arrested for allegedly not seeking help for injured puppy

BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - A Bradenton woman is facing charges for allegedly not seeking help after her puppy was injured.
According to the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office, sometime in November of 2020, Kristyn Barbee intentionally didn’t seek medical help for her puppy after he was injured.
Barbee allegedly failed to act, which resulted in the puppy having excessive or repeated pain and suffering.
Remmington was picked up on Jan. 12 by animal services with injuries to his left hind leg. This was after the puppy was allegedly seen limping and walking into the road by several witnesses.
There was also an individual who posted on social media, asking for help for Remmington.
After animal services picked the puppy up, the vet found it had a broken femur and was in severe pain for quite some time.
A doctor with Animal Ark of Arcadia reviewed the case and found that the puppy will suffer for the rest of his life and might develop arthritis since he didn’t receive immediate medical attention.
Remmington was in the stages of healing, so animal services decided against surgery, but had him put on pain medication.
Barbee then allegedly posted on social media, stating that Remmington belonged to her and he fell out of the bed of a truck in November. She also said that she should have taken the puppy to a vet immediately but didn’t due to hard times.
Barbee has been charged with cruelty to animals, which is a felony.
