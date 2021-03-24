Woman arrested for allegedly offering sex to undercover officer at Sarasota massage parlor

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A woman has been arrested for allegedly offering sex to an undercover officer at a Sarasota massage parlor.
On Tuesday, detectives with the Sarasota Police Department were conducting undercover prostitution operations at massage parlors in the area.
One undercover officer entered the AA Massage and Foot Spa, at 5119 N. Tamiami Trail, around 3 p.m., and purchased a back massed for $70 from Cuifeng Zhang.
According to police, Zhang had the undercover officer remove his clothing down to his underwear and started a back massage using her hands and feet by standing on the detective’s back.
The massage lasted around 30 minutes. During the massage, the undercover detective asked Zhang to participate in sexual intercourse for an additional $200.
Zhang allegedly agreed to have sexual intercourse with the undercover detective, at which point she was handed the $200. Zhang then allegedly told the undercover detective to remove his underwear.
That is when the officer “provided the predetermined takedown word” to signal other detectives to enter and arrest Zhang.
Zhang was arrested on the following charges:
- Practicing healthcare without a license
- Operating a massage parlor without a license
- Maintaining a dwelling for prostitution
According to police, Zhang was issued a summons for prostitution and put in contact with Sela Freedom, a nonprofit anti-human trafficking organization, and the Turn Your Life Around Program run by the 12th Circuit Court.
Zhang was taken to the Sarasota County Jail without incident.
