WATCH: Mote Marine Laboratory releases turtles back in the wild

ANNA MARIA ISLAND, Fla. (WWSB) - Mote’s Sea Turtle Rehabilitation Hospital successfully released Loggerhead “O-H” back into the wild after he spent some time with the experts.
“O-h”, as he was nicknamed by the lab, was found floating along a residential canal in Bradenton. He was determined to have buoyancy issues and was missing its right rear flipper.
You can watch his release here:
If you see a distressed or deceased sea turtle, manatee, dolphin or whale in Sarasota or Manatee counties, report to trained responders immediately. Contact Mote’s Stranding Investigations Program via their 24-hour hotline at 888-345-2335. Below are additional tips:
- When calling, be ready to provide a thorough description of the animal, its behaviors, and the location.
- Take photos and video if possible.
- Never attempt to rescue or push back any animal in distress.
- For other Florida counties, call the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission’s (FWC’s) Wildlife Alert Hotline at 888-404-3922.
- In the southeastern U.S., call 877-WHALE-HELP (877-942-5343).
