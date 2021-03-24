Tallahassee trip, accusations from commissioner lead to another attempt to remove Manatee County Commission chair

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - Manatee County Commissioner Misty Servia disclosed an encounter during a regular meeting Tuesday that a political consultant joined Servia, along with commissioners Kevin Van Ostenbridge, Vanessa Baugh and George Kruse during a Tallahassee trip that led to another motion to remove the commission’s embattled chair for the third time in a month.
Commission Chair Vanessa Baugh, after selecting affluent ZIP codes 34202 and 34211 in and around Lakewood Ranch for vaccine pop-up sites. She has been the subject of community protest and even a criminal complaint.
In the latest controversy, Servia brought up a recent trip to Tallahassee and an incident involving Anthony Pedicini, a political consultant who has worked with Baugh. She said he “inserted himself in the trip” and that he picked up the tab on a meal and attended meetings. Servia said she questioned others and said “he had no right to be there.”
Servia mentioned that Pedicini backed out of dinner after his appearance was questioned, but she noted his connection to Baugh. “Commissioner Baugh, I blame you!” Servia said to Baugh at Tuesday’s commission meeting.
“When we are in Tallahassee, we are on business of Manatee County and our community,” said Servia. She brought a motion to remove Baugh as chair.
Others commissioners, including Kruse, said Pedicini was not violating any board policies.
The vote failed 4-2. Baugh survived a previous attempt to remover her by a 4-3 vote by the county commission on Feb. 23, and a third vote March 9.
The interaction and vote happens toward the end of the meeting around the 9:10 mark in the video.
ABC7 has reached out to Commissioner Baugh for comment.
