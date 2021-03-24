Sarasota ninth graders performing well in reading, data says

SARASOTA, Fla. (North Port Sun) - The Sarasota County School Board looked at data Tuesday that shows local ninth graders are well above the state average in reading assessments.
Using a new tool called Adaptive Progress Monitoring, numbers collected this year on Sarasota County’s middle and high school students revealed 58% of ninth graders were at or above grade level on a reading test given at the beginning of the year, compared to 45% statewide.
“We’re using the program to track how our middle and high school students are performing,” Assistant Superintendent Laura Kingsley said. “We did a pilot this year with teachers and students by recording reading category levels and the assessments show that we are outperforming the state averages.”
Short computer tests are used to track the progress of students.
“It gives us a glimpse of some of our resources from our curriculum team during this very strange year,” Kingsley said. “Teachers are able to see how each individual student is doing and they are really finding value in this tool.”
At a workshop session Wednesday, she said the monitoring will continue and data will be viewed after the third quarter.
Also at the workshop session, it was noted that at the same time Sarasota students are doing better than most, data also shows that remote students are underperforming, and some may need to do extra work to catch up before starting school next year.
Last year, 62% of students were reading at or above grade level, but this year that figure has dropped to 57%
Hernandez said more volunteers are needed in high school classrooms.
“It’s very hard to monitor kids in class and reach those at home at the same time,” she said. “We need to get our kids back in class. They are not meant to sit and look at a screen. The lack of human interaction is not healthy.”
