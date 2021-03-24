Manatee detectives make arrest in 2019 homicide

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Manatee County Sheriff’s Office has made an arrest in a 2019 murder case.
Pedro Ruiz-Aguayo, 47, was taken into custody Tuesday and charged with second-degree murder.
The case began on Nov. 18, 2019, when Nardiel Ettienne Negron-Mojica was found dead in a vacant lot off 26th Street West. When deputies arrived it was apparent that the victim had trauma to his upper body and died under suspicious circumstances.
During the course of the investigation, detectives learned that Ruiz-Aguayo and the victim were stealing trailers and vehicles and selling them for a profit. When Ruiz-Aguayo was arrested for multiple counts of grand theft, and made it known to multiple people that he wanted to harm the victim.
Based on the evidence collected and a series of events, detectives believe Ruiz-Aguayo lured Negron-Mojica to the vacant lot and shot him multiple times. Cell phone data places Pedro at that scene around the time Nadiel is believed to have been killed, investigators said.
Copyright 2021 WWSB. All rights reserved.