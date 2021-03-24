First Alert Weather: Winds shift and temperatures rise as we head to a humid weekend

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Skies were a bit clearer overnight and temperatures this morning started off a bit cooler as a result. A bit of patchy fog formed this morning, and with increasing humidity over the next few days, we can expect patchy fog for the next few mornings. The fog will lift rather quickly once the sun rises.
Temperatures will also be rising. For the next three days, the afternoon highs will increase by a few degrees daily. By Friday our highs will be near records, especially inland, with upper 80s in coastal zones and low 90s inland and away from sea breezes.
We continue to stay dry. Abnormally dry conditions are developing but we are still far from drought. The 7-to-10-day outlook does not hold much potential for any significant rain.
