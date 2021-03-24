FDOH reports a 6% positivity rate in Wednesday’s update

FDOH reports a 6% positivity rate in Wednesday’s update
(Source: KEYC News Now)
By ABC7 Staff | March 24, 2021 at 2:40 PM EDT - Updated March 24 at 3:23 PM

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Florida Department of Health is reporting a 6% positivity rate and Sarasota and Manatee counties are reporting 6.44% and 5.01% respectively.

That state dashboard is reporting 5,190 new cases bringing the statewide total to 2,021,656. Thirty new deaths were also reported bringing the total to 32,850.

Here are the latest totals in the Suncoast.

SARASOTA VACCINES: FIRST DOSE: 83,756

SECOND DOSE: 76,791

TOTAL= 160,547

MANATEE VACCINES: FIRST DOSE: 63,079

SECOND DOSE: 47,665

TOTAL= 110,744

CASE DATA FOR MANATEE

Total Cases: 34,135; Residents: 33,358; Residents Not in Florida: 0; Nonresidents: 777

Conditions and Care: Deaths: 629; Hospitalizations*; Residents: 1,416; Nonresidents: 40

Demographics of Cases

Age: Age Range: 0 to 103; Median Age: 42

Gender: Male: 15,425 (46%); Female: 17,568 (53%); Unknown/No data: 365 (<1%)

Race: Black: 2,752 (8%); White: 20,671 (62%); Other: 5,469 (16%); Unknown/No Data: 4,466 (13%)

Ethnicity: Hispanic: 7,435 (22%); Not-Hispanic: 18,212 (55%); Unknown/No Data: 7,711 (23%)

CASE DATA FOR SARASOTA

Total Cases: 28,684 Residents: 27,321 Residents Not in Florida: 0 Non-Residents: 1,363

Conditions and Care Deaths: 776 Hospitalizations* Residents: 1,282 Non-Residents: 58

Demographics of Cases

Age: Age Range: 0 to 105; Median Age: 49

Gender: Male: 12,680 (46%); Female: 14,509 (53%); Unknown/No data: 132 (<1%)

Race: Black: 1,576 (6%); White: 19,487 (71%); Other: 2,097 (8%); Unknown/No Data: 4,161 (15%)

Ethnicity: Hispanic: 3,015 (11%); Not-Hispanic: 15,400 (56%); Unknown/No Data: 8,906 (33%)

COUNTY REPORT: http://ww11.doh.state.fl.us/comm/_partners/covid19_report_archive/cases-monitoring-and-pui-information/county-report/county_reports_latest.pdf

DASHBOARD: https://experience.arcgis.com/experience/96dd742462124fa0b38ddedb9b25e429

VACCINE REPORT: http://ww11.doh.state.fl.us/comm/_partners/covid19_report_archive/vaccine-county/vaccine_county_report_latest.pdf

Copyright 2021 WWSB. All rights reserved.