FDOH reports a 6% positivity rate in Wednesday’s update

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Florida Department of Health is reporting a 6% positivity rate and Sarasota and Manatee counties are reporting 6.44% and 5.01% respectively.
That state dashboard is reporting 5,190 new cases bringing the statewide total to 2,021,656. Thirty new deaths were also reported bringing the total to 32,850.
Here are the latest totals in the Suncoast.
SARASOTA VACCINES: FIRST DOSE: 83,756
SECOND DOSE: 76,791
TOTAL= 160,547
MANATEE VACCINES: FIRST DOSE: 63,079
SECOND DOSE: 47,665
TOTAL= 110,744
CASE DATA FOR MANATEE
Total Cases: 34,135; Residents: 33,358; Residents Not in Florida: 0; Nonresidents: 777
Conditions and Care: Deaths: 629; Hospitalizations*; Residents: 1,416; Nonresidents: 40
Demographics of Cases
Age: Age Range: 0 to 103; Median Age: 42
Gender: Male: 15,425 (46%); Female: 17,568 (53%); Unknown/No data: 365 (<1%)
Race: Black: 2,752 (8%); White: 20,671 (62%); Other: 5,469 (16%); Unknown/No Data: 4,466 (13%)
Ethnicity: Hispanic: 7,435 (22%); Not-Hispanic: 18,212 (55%); Unknown/No Data: 7,711 (23%)
CASE DATA FOR SARASOTA
Total Cases: 28,684 Residents: 27,321 Residents Not in Florida: 0 Non-Residents: 1,363
Conditions and Care Deaths: 776 Hospitalizations* Residents: 1,282 Non-Residents: 58
Demographics of Cases
Age: Age Range: 0 to 105; Median Age: 49
Gender: Male: 12,680 (46%); Female: 14,509 (53%); Unknown/No data: 132 (<1%)
Race: Black: 1,576 (6%); White: 19,487 (71%); Other: 2,097 (8%); Unknown/No Data: 4,161 (15%)
Ethnicity: Hispanic: 3,015 (11%); Not-Hispanic: 15,400 (56%); Unknown/No Data: 8,906 (33%)
