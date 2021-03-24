Drive-thru second-dose clinic set at Van Wezel this weekend

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The City of Sarasota will host a drive-through, second-dose COVID-19 vaccination clinic this Saturday and Sunday, March 27-28, at the Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall.
The clinic will be by appointment only for individuals who received their first dose Feb. 27-28 at the Van Wezel. Appointment notices are now being issued via the Everbridge system, Sarasota County’s first-come, first-serve vaccination standby list.
Individuals who have confirmed appointments for the clinic arts center, at 777 N. Tamiami Trail, can access the facility’s parking lot through the 10th Street entrance during their scheduled appointment block and will be directed to the check-in area. Drivers should again bring their completed vaccine screening and consent form and a valid ID or proof of Florida residency.
No walk-ups will be accepted at the drive-through clinic. Individuals who are ill or who have tested positive for COVID-19 should not come to the site.
Individuals without appointments are asked to avoid the Van Wezel area this weekend. The facility’s parking lot will be closed beginning midnight Friday, and any vehicles parked there overnight will be towed.
The additional vaccine doses were provided by the state to the Florida Department of Health in Sarasota County as part of its weekly allotment. Mayor Hagen Brody presented the state with a plan to establish a vaccine site within the city limits and worked with local health department officials, area medical professionals, hundreds of citizen volunteers and City staff to organize the distribution plan for the Van Wezel.
For questions and more information on registration or your Everbridge account number, contact the Sarasota County vaccine registration call center at 941-861-VAXS (8297). The call center is open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., Monday through Friday and from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., this Saturday and Sunday.
For more information about vaccine registration, including a step-by-step guide for how to register, visit scgov.net/COVID-19vaccine.
For frequently asked questions about the Van Wezel vaccine clinic, visit sarasotaFL.gov.
