Court back gun-rights group in Broward dispute

“(It) does not change the fact that Broward County is still regulating firearms,” Chief Judge Spencer Levine wrote in an opinion joined by Judge Edward Artau. “The ordinances regulate weapons, which include guns. Broward County’s own ordinance does not define guns at all, leaving us to define the ordinance by the plain and ordinary use of language. Broward County could have defined guns as being just tasers, stun guns, or BB guns but chose not to. Because guns are synonymously defined as firearms, the challenged ordinances regulate firearms.”