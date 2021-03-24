Capitol Watch for Wednesday, March 24

INSULIN COSTS TARGETED: The Senate Banking and Insurance Committee will take up a bill (SB 786), filed by Sen. Janet Cruz, D-Tampa, that would limit costs of insulin for people with health insurance. Under the bill, health insurers and HMOs could not require policyholders to pick up more than $100 of the cost for each 30-day supply of insulin to treat diabetes. Coverage for insulin also could not be subject to deductibles. (8:30 a.m., 412 Knott Building, the Capitol.)