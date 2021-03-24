Capitol Watch for Wednesday, March 24

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (News Service of Florida) - The following events/topics are scheduled today in Tallahassee and elsewhere:
INSULIN COSTS TARGETED: The Senate Banking and Insurance Committee will take up a bill (SB 786), filed by Sen. Janet Cruz, D-Tampa, that would limit costs of insulin for people with health insurance. Under the bill, health insurers and HMOs could not require policyholders to pick up more than $100 of the cost for each 30-day supply of insulin to treat diabetes. Coverage for insulin also could not be subject to deductibles. (8:30 a.m., 412 Knott Building, the Capitol.)
PORT PREEMPTION CONSIDERED: The Senate Community Affairs Committee will consider a proposal (SB 426), filed by Sen. Jim Boyd, R-Bradenton, that would prevent local governments from regulating commerce in seaports. The “preemption” proposal comes after Key West voters approved restrictions on cruise ships. (8:30 a.m., 37 Senate Office Building, the Capitol.)
PEDESTRIAN SAFETY SOUGHT: The Senate Transportation Committee will take up a bill (SB 1412), filed by Sen. Keith Perry, R-Gainesville, that would make a series of changes related to pedestrian crosswalks. (8:30 a.m., 110 Senate Office Building, the Capitol.)
EMERGENCY ISSUES ADDRESSED: The House Pandemics & Public Emergencies Committee will consider a wide-ranging bill (PCB 21-01) dealing with emergencies. Among other things, it would require development of a public health emergency plan; require the state to maintain a personal-protective equipment stockpile; and limit local emergency orders to 42 days. (9:15 a.m., 404 House Office Building, the Capitol.)
PERSONAL CARE ATTENDANTS AT ISSUE: The House Health & Human Services Committee will take up a bill (HB 485), filed by Rep. Sam Garrison, R-Fleming Island, that would allow nursing homes to use apprenticeship programs for personal care attendants to meet minimum staffing requirements. (9:30 a.m., Morris Hall, House Office Building, the Capitol.)
CRAFT DISTILLERIES ON TAP: The House Commerce Committee will consider a bill (HB 737), filed by Rep. Nick DiCeglie, R-Indian Rocks Beach, that would revamp regulations for craft distilleries. (9:30 a.m., 212 Knott Building, the Capitol.)
WHITE NATIONALISM TARGETED: The Senate Governmental Oversight and Accountability Committee will consider a resolution (SR 1074), filed by Sen. Shevrin Jones, D-West Park, that would condemn white nationalism and white supremacy. (11:30 a.m., 37 Senate Office Building, the Capitol.)
AHCA SECRETARY UP FOR CONFIRMATION: The Senate Health Policy Committee will hold a confirmation hearing for Simone Marstiller, who was recently appointed as secretary of the Agency for Health Care Administration after serving as secretary of the Department of Juvenile Justice. (11:30 a.m., 412 Knott Building, the Capitol.)
SCHOOL VOUCHERS REVAMP AT ISSUE: The House Education & Employment Committee will consider a bill (PCB EEC 21-01) that would make wide-ranging changes to school choice programs. (Noon, Morris Hall, House Office Building, the Capitol.)
MEDICAL MALPRACTICE LAWSUITS AT ISSUE: The House Judiciary Committee will take up a proposal (HB 651), filed by Rep. Spencer Roach, R-North Fort Myers, that would allow parents of adult children to recover damages for mental pain and suffering in medical malpractice wrongful-death lawsuits. (Noon, 404 House Office Building, the Capitol.)
SEA LEVEL RISE GETS FOCUS: The House State Affairs Committee will consider a wide-ranging proposal (HB 7019), sponsored by Rep. Demi Busatta Cabrera, R-Coral Gables, that would address the effects of rising sea levels because of climate change. Among other things, the bill would create a program to provide grants to local governments for efforts to prepare for potential flooding and sea level rise. (Noon, 212 Knott Building, the Capitol.)
HHS BUDGET ISSUES ON TABLE: The Senate Health and Human Services Appropriations Subcommittee will discuss budget issues involving the Agency for Health Care Administration, the Agency for Persons with Disabilities, the Department of Children and Families, the Department of Elder Affairs, the Department of Health and the Department of Veterans’ Affairs. (2:30 p.m., 412 Knott Building, the Capitol.)
TRANSPORTATION, ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT BUDGETS EYED: The Senate Transportation, Tourism and Economic Development Appropriations Subcommittee will discuss budget issues related to the Department of Transportation, the Department of Economic Opportunity, the Department of State, the Department of Military Affairs, the Division of Emergency Management and the Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles. (2:30 p.m., 110 Senate Office Building, the Capitol.)
VALDES, STUDENTS TOUT BILL: Rep. Susan Valdes, D-Tampa, and students from Sumner High School will hold an online news conference to discuss a bill that the students helped create through the “Ought to Be a Law” program. (3 p.m. https://us02web.zoom.us/j/89538590205?pwd=eGJyRVFDRFdKSmVUOFRYTGk0WDV5UT09)
FRIED, LAWMAKERS SPEAK AT ‘LEAD’ SUMMIT: Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried, Rep. Jenna Person-Mulicka, R-Fort Myers, and Rep. Scott Plakon, R-Longwood, are scheduled to speak during the “2021 LEAD Summit,” hosted by the Florida Commission on the Status of Women. (3 p.m. Information at http://fcsw.net/lead/)
EYE BANKS AT ISSUE: The House Finance & Facilities Subcommittee will take up a bill (HB 1087), filed by Rep. Lawrence McClure, R-Dover, and Rep. Dan Daley, D-Coral Springs, that would prevent for-profit entities from being certified as eye banks and collecting eye tissue. (3:45 p.m., 404 House Office Building, the Capitol.)
LAWMAKER RECORDS EXEMPTION DEBATED: The House Government Operations Subcommittee will consider a proposal (HB 1207), filed by Rep. Mike Beltran, R-Lithia, that would create a public-records exemption for information about the home addresses, telephone numbers and dates of birth of state lawmakers, Cabinet members and their spouses and children. (3:45 p.m., Morris Hall, House Office Building, the Capitol.)
MENTAL HEALTH SERVICES ON AGENDA: The Senate Agriculture, Environment and General Government Appropriations Subcommittee will consider a proposal (SB 1024), filed by Sen. Jason Brodeur, R-Sanford, that would require the Department of Financial Services to submit a report about complaints it receives from customers of health insurers and HMOs about mental health services. (4:30 p.m., 110 Senate Office Building, the Capitol.)
JURY SERVICE AT ISSUE: The Senate Criminal and Civil Justice Appropriations Subcommittee will take up a bill (SB 748), filed by Sen. Jeff Brandes, R-St. Petersburg, that addresses a series of issues in the court system, including allowing people to postpone jury service for a year during public health emergencies or states of emergency. (4:30 p.m., 37 Senate Office Building, the Capitol.)
PANEL TAKES UP LITERACY PROPOSAL: The Senate Education Appropriations Subcommittee will consider a bill (SB 1372), filed by Sen. Danny Burgess, R-Zephyrhills, that includes creating a program to deliver free books to elementary-school students who are identified as struggling readers. (4:30 p.m., 412 Knott Building, the Capitol.)
Also:
PAROLE CASES CONSIDERED: The Florida Commission on Offender Review will meet. (9 a.m. Call-in number: 1-877–309–2073. Code: 337350165)
CRIST DISCUSSES HEALTH CARE: U.S. Rep. Charlie Crist, D-Fla., will hold a Facebook Live event to discuss expanded health-care subsidies included in a new $1.9 trillion federal stimulus package. (9:30 a.m. https://www.facebook.com/RepCharlieCrist/posts/2169398686524614)
UNEMPLOYMENT CASES WEIGHED: The state Reemployment Assistance Appeals Commission will meet. (9:30 a.m. Call-in number: 850-988-5144. Conference ID: 756701156)
CRIMINAL JUSTICE ISSUES DISCUSSED: The Criminal Justice Estimating Conference will hold what is known as an “impact” conference. (10 a.m., 117 Knott Building, the Capitol.)
LOCAL GOVERNMENT PANEL MEETS: The Local Government Efficiency Task Force will hold an online meeting. (1 p.m. Register at https://zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_WUoVapxURRmXOPmhvpg8iw)
SCHOOL BUILDING FUNDS EYED: The Revenue Estimating Conference will discuss the Public Education Capital Outlay, or PECO, program. (1:30 p.m., 117 Knott Building, the Capitol.)
TRANSPORTATION MONEY ON TABLE: The Revenue Estimating Conference will analyze transportation revenues. (2 p.m., 117 Knott Building, the Capitol.)
I-95 RAMP WORKSHOP HELD: The Florida Department of Transportation is holding a virtual workshop on improvements planned for the Interstate 95 northbound exit ramp at Belvedere Road in West Palm Beach. (5:30 p.m. Go to https://attendee.gotowebinar.com/register/6813201180073898000)
