Buchanan grills top military officials on Bradenton soldier’s death

Recently, some of the highest military officials heard from the mother of specialist Nicholas Panipinto and Congressman Vern Buchanan on why systemic change is needed. Panipinto’s mother, Kimberly Weaver, says she’s grateful for Buchanan, who hasn’t stopped fighting to make changes at US bases across the world. Her son’s death was described as preventable and she hopes what went wrong in Panipinto’s incident doesn’t happen to anyone else.