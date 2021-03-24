Buchanan grills top military officials on Bradenton soldier’s death

BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - A Bradenton military family is making a difference at the Pentagon following the death of their son during a training exercise at a base in Korea.
Recently, some of the highest military officials heard from the mother of specialist Nicholas Panipinto and Congressman Vern Buchanan on why systemic change is needed. Panipinto’s mother, Kimberly Weaver, says she’s grateful for Buchanan, who hasn’t stopped fighting to make changes at US bases across the world. Her son’s death was described as preventable and she hopes what went wrong in Panipinto’s incident doesn’t happen to anyone else.
“It’s not just a number on a dog tag. These are people that come home to families,” said Weaver.
In her 20-year-old son’s case, he unfortunately never made it home.
Panipinto was riding a Bradley Fighting vehicle he was never trained on when the accident that led to his death took place.
“It took two hours to get there; the helicopter couldn’t find him, another helicopter didn’t start. They had an ambulance that wasn’t equipped and by the time they go there he ended up passing away. Which I think could’ve been prevented,” said Buchanan.
That’s what his family believes too. Military officials are taking some ownership now.
“I’m committed to making sure this doesn’t happen again,” said Army Vice Chief of Staff, General Joseph M. Martin.
He also called Panipinto’s death an unfortunate anomaly. Panipinto’s mom says she was astonished to hear that.
“It wasn’t an anomaly. It was a failure in leadership, oversight, driver training, medical services, vehicle maintenance that led up to this. So there were five different levels of anomaly’s that would have taken place,” said Weaver.
So while the conversation is rumbling in Washington on how things will change, she’s hopeful one day life will be safer for service members.
Buchanan says the armed forces are committed to making a change. He also says he is committed to making sure they do fix the issues and improve what Panipinto had to go through.
