A breezy day for Thursday as a storm system develops

To start the day on Thursday look for some patchy fog to be around with lows in the low to mid 60′s which is so much warmer than it has been. That fog will burn off and we will see mostly sunny skies with winds out of the SSE at 10-15 mph warming things up into the upper 80′s inland and low 80′s near the beaches. Those winds will be a bit stronger due to a major storm system moving through the SE U.S. causing all sorts of problems over MS through TN. That storm system will stay well north of our area as high pressure holds firm over Florida.