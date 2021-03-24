A breezy day for Thursday as a storm system develops

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Temperatures are going to climb and so is the humidity over the next several days. It’s going to feel like the low 90′s for some as early as Friday. We are going to see high temperatures running some 8 to 12 degrees above average over the weekend.
Now with the water temperatures in the low to mid 70′s we will see a very nice beach weekend with highs topping out around 80 each day. With a little sea breeze developing it will keep temperatures in check there right by the water. Inland areas well east of I-75 it will feel much warmer over the weekend with highs in the upper 80′s to low 90′s and a “feels like” temperature in the mid 90′s at times.
To start the day on Thursday look for some patchy fog to be around with lows in the low to mid 60′s which is so much warmer than it has been. That fog will burn off and we will see mostly sunny skies with winds out of the SSE at 10-15 mph warming things up into the upper 80′s inland and low 80′s near the beaches. Those winds will be a bit stronger due to a major storm system moving through the SE U.S. causing all sorts of problems over MS through TN. That storm system will stay well north of our area as high pressure holds firm over Florida.
Friday will be generally mostly sunny skies with winds out of the ESE at 10 mph and a high around 82 at the beach and 88 degrees away from the water. You will also notice the humidity slowly increasing on those southerly winds so expect it to feel a little more muggy around town during the afternoon.
The weekend is shaping up to be nice as high pressure will continue to keep our skies mostly sunny to partly cloudy through Saturday and Sunday. Temperatures will be warming up to the mid 80s for most everyone and near 90 for our inland communities. There is no chance for any significant rain over the next 7 days.
A weak dry cold front will move through Monday morning but doesn’t really do much expect lower the humidity and the temperature a few degrees for Monday. We may see a slight increase in cloudiness with the front but no meaningful rain expected.
The weather looks to stay nice through Wednesday with fair skies and above average temperatures and no threat of rain.
For boaters look for winds out of the south on Thursday at 10 to 15 knots and seas running 2 to 3 feet. So a little more winds and higher seas expected on Thursday. Look for a moderate chop on the bays and inland waters.
