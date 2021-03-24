Bill to limit local control of ports wins committee support

But Sen. Dennis Baxley, R-Ocala, said backers of the Key West vote need to look at the “bigger picture” of the role Florida’s ports play in the world. “I know there’s a lot of illustrations about living on an island, but they’re very dependent on a lot of other things when they can’t prosper on their own, and these are avenues of prosperity for these communities,” Baxley said. “Where the ships go, there’s commerce for these people. And there’s jobs because of the businesses that sell to these tourists and entertain these tourists. I don’t think it’s their call alone.”