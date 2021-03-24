Florida secures agreement to resolve deceptive marketing strategy for surgical mesh products

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody has announced an agreement to resolve a deceptive marketing strategy for women’s mesh products used in surgical procedures.
It is all part of a multistate settlement. The complaint alleges that the Boston Scientific Corporation misrepresented the safety of those mesh products by failing to disclose every serious potential complication.
As part of the settlement, Boston Scientific will pay more than $188 million to 47 states. Florida is set to receive $11.5 million.
The agreement also forces the company to make marketing, training and clinical trial reforms.
Copyright 2021 WWSB. All rights reserved.