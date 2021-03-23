Warming trend continues through weekend

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - After 3 days in a row of clouds and cool weather we finally warmed up to the low 70s near the beaches and upper 70s inland on Tuesday. We saw plenty of sunshine throughout the afternoon as high pressure is building back in.
A large area of high pressure will build in from the southeast and keep skies generally clear through the rest of the work week and beyond. Winds will be light on Wednesday but pick up out of the southeast on Thursday in response to a large storm system developing in the lower Mississippi Valley on Thursday. We may see some boating advisories come into play on Thursday due to the increase in wind.
Wednesday morning we will see some patchy fog around daybreak and then clearing skies through the late morning. Look for mostly sunny skies and highs in the mid-70s near the coast and low 80s away from the water. Winds will be out of the southwest at 5 to 10 mph.
Thursday we will see mostly sunny skies and breezy conditions with winds out of the southeast at 10-15 mph and gusting up to 20 mph. High temperatures will exceed 80 degrees everywhere. The high on the beach will reach into the low 80s and mid-80s a mile or two inland from the water.
Friday with the storm system moving northeast further away from the Suncoast we can expect those winds to come down a bit with winds out of the south at 10 mph. This will warm things up into the mid-80s for most and upper 70s near the beaches. With that south wind you can expect it to feel a little warmer as we get a bump up in the humidity.
This weekend will be warm for everyone with highs in the mid-to-upper 80s and we could see some 90s in our inland communities for a brief period during the mid afternoon. Skies will be mostly sunny with just a few fair weather cumulus clouds in the afternoon. We may see a little patchy fog as well during sunrise hours but should burn off rather quickly.
There’s no mention of any rain through Monday.
For boaters winds will be out of the south to southwestat 5-10 knots, with seas running less than 2 feet and a light chop.
