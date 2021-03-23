Venice woman indicted on first-degree murder after woman dies of fentanyl overdose

VENICE, Fla. (WWSB) - A Venice woman has been indicted on first-degree murder after providing drugs to a woman who died of a fentanyl overdose.
On Tuesday, State Attorney Amira Fox and Charlotte County Sheriff Bill Prummell announced an indictment for Lacey Jayne Shaver.
According to the indictment, Shaver “did unlawfully... kill and murder a human being, by the unlawful distribution of a controlled substance...”
The indictment reads, in part:
“On or about July 19, 2020, in Charlotte County, Florida, did unlawfully, being then eighteen (18) years of age or older, (Lacey Shaver did) kill and murder a human being, by the unlawful distribution of a controlled substance, to wit: Fentanyl or any mixture containing any such substance, as described in Florida Statute 893.03(2)(b)(9); and the said controlled substance or mixture containing the said controlled substance was the proximate cause of the death of the victim, contrary to Florida Statutes 782.04″
Shaver has been indicted on the following charges:
- First-degree murder: Unlawful distribution of fentanyl; capital felony
- Possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver within 1,000 feet of a park: First-degree felony; two counts
- Sale or delivery of a controlled substance within 1,000 feet of a park: First-degree felony; two counts
This marks the first time that a person has been indicted for murder for unlawful distribution of drugs in Charlotte County. It is also the second time in the 20th Judicial Circuit.
The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office investigated the case and worked with the State Attorney’s Office, which led to Tuesday’s indictment.
