Venice woman indicted on first-degree murder after woman dies of fentanyl overdose

“On or about July 19, 2020, in Charlotte County, Florida, did unlawfully, being then eighteen (18) years of age or older, (Lacey Shaver did) kill and murder a human being, by the unlawful distribution of a controlled substance, to wit: Fentanyl or any mixture containing any such substance, as described in Florida Statute 893.03(2)(b)(9); and the said controlled substance or mixture containing the said controlled substance was the proximate cause of the death of the victim, contrary to Florida Statutes 782.04″