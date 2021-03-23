Some local grocery stores looking to ramp up security following Colorado mass shooting

BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - Some grocery stores on the Suncoast are considering bringing in a security presence at their stores following this week’s mass shooting in Colorado.
The co-owner at Acapulco Tropical off of U.S. 41 in Bradenton says it’s awful to think that you can be buying necessities for your family and your life can be taken in an instant. Others tell me it’s disheartening to see mass shootings keep happening and believe no place is immune to it.
“To be honest with you, that’s kind of scary. Imagine you go to the grocery store and you’re doing groceries and someone tries to shoot at you,” said Manatee County resident Gino Toscano.
Toscano says as he went into his local grocery store on Tuesday afternoon he felt a little uneasy following the massacre at a store in Colorado.
“I don’t understand why somebody would do that; to kill innocent people for no reason that makes no sense,” said Acapulco Tropical co-owner Romeo Mendoza.
He says his team always has safety in mind. He says they greet and speak to everyone who comes in and out of their stores at the same time they’re trained to spot anything suspicious. Mendoza says they have protocols in place but he wouldn’t go into detail about it because of safety concerns. However, he believes they need to ramp up security a bit more.
“During the holiday season we used to hire the sheriff’s department. We still do sometimes and we’re actually having meetings to hire them more, and not just for holiday events,” said Mendoza.
While added security can currently address potential issues head-on, they believe mental health also needs to be addressed on the state and federal level.
ABC7 did reach out to other grocery stores like Publix and Morton’s but as of Tuesday evening, we hadn’t heard back on their safety protocols. Winn-Dixie did get back to us and they say safety is their highest priority but wouldn’t discuss protocols because of corporate policy.
Copyright 2021 WWSB. All rights reserved.