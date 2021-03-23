Mote Marine Laboratory and City of Anna Maria working together for marine science education

“The two core pillars of what we do at Mote are research and enhancing ocean literacy by sharing our research with the public, especially the next generation. Mote has always engaged our community through informal science education in our aquarium and in the classroom. Likewise, the community of Anna Maria has a great connection to the marine environment, especially apparent in the 100-plus-year history of the City Pier. The City Commission and the mayor have been wonderful to work with as we came up with this proposal, and we’re grateful that they recognize this mutually beneficial partnership.”

Mote President & CEO Dr. Michael P. Crosby