DeSantis: Florida manages to get another 42K J&J one-dose vaccines

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WWSB) - Speaking outside of the Zion Hope Primitive Baptist Church in Pensacola, Gov. Ron DeSantis announced that Johnson & Johnson had sent another 42,000 vaccines after the governor said last week that supplies were a bit stagnant.
DeSantis has said they were not expecting another shipment of the one-dose of J&J vaccine but said they were glad to be able to distribute it. The governor also said that supplies of Moderna and Pfizer remained flat.
DeSantis said his administration was monitoring the demand and need and keeping in touch with retails pharmacies across the state to determine if he could continue to make the vaccine available. He said he was not ready to make any sort of announcement on lowering age requirements any further in the state.
You can view Florida’s current requirements here:
