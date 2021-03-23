City of Bradenton Fire Department receives equipment grant from Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation

BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - The City of Bradenton Fire Department has received an equipment grant from the Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation.
The grant, which was for $2,648, was used to buy 70 firefighter identification fobs. According to the department, this fulfilled a “critical need for improved on-scene personnel accountability.”
The operating owner of the Firehouse Subs in Bradenton, Kaite Fountain, presented the grant-awarded equipment on March 23.
This grant was one of 96 that the Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation awarded to organizations across the country during the most recent application period. These grants totaled more than $1.8 million.
