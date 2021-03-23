City of Bradenton Fire Department receives equipment grant from Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation

City of Bradenton Fire Department receives equipment grant from Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation
The City of Bradenton Fire Department receives a grant from the Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation. (Source: unknown)
By Sierra McLean | March 23, 2021 at 4:25 PM EDT - Updated March 23 at 4:25 PM

BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - The City of Bradenton Fire Department has received an equipment grant from the Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation.

The grant, which was for $2,648, was used to buy 70 firefighter identification fobs. According to the department, this fulfilled a “critical need for improved on-scene personnel accountability.”

“The identification fobs allow for a more accurate and efficient firefighter accountability system, which translates to more focus on incident operations in the delivery of service to the community. Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation’s award is greatly appreciated. This award’s success is thanks to the efforts of department personnel who contributed to the grant request and the support of our local Firehouse Subs operating owner, Kaite Fountain.”
Bradenton Fire Chief Chuck Edwards

The operating owner of the Firehouse Subs in Bradenton, Kaite Fountain, presented the grant-awarded equipment on March 23.

“We are so thankful for the support of The Public Safety Foundation and our guests that help us raise money for our first responders. The ability to help our community is the most rewarding part of being in the Firehouse Subs family. We are honored to present the City of Bradenton Fire Department with this lifesaving equipment.”
Operating Owner of Firehouse Subs in Bradenton, Kaite Fountain

This grant was one of 96 that the Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation awarded to organizations across the country during the most recent application period. These grants totaled more than $1.8 million.

“We are committed to helping organizations such as the Bradenton Fire Department continue their lifesaving work within local communities. We are honored to be able to award this grant and do our part to ensure that Bradenton is safer for everyone, including first responders.”
Executive Director of Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation Robin Peters

If you would like to donate to the Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation or would like to learn more, click here.

CITY OF BRADENTON FIRE DEPARTMENT RECEIVES EQUIPMENT GRANT AWARD FROM FIREHOUSE SUBS PUBLIC SAFETY FOUNDATION The City...

Posted by City of Bradenton Fire Department on Tuesday, March 23, 2021

Copyright 2021 WWSB. All rights reserved.