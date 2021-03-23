Charlotte County Fire Department rescues dog from house fire, second dog sadly dies

PORT CHARLOTTE, Fla. (WWSB/Your Sun) - One dog was rescued and another sadly passed away died after a fire broke out at a home in Port Charlotte around 8:15 a.m. on Tuesday.
According to The Sun, no one was home at the residence on Hinton Street and Mount Prospect Avenue, the fire destroyed the kitchen area and the attic, according to first responders.
Firefighters cut a hole through the roof to reach the fire in the attic. With K-9 oxygen kits, paramedics administered CPR to the two dogs that were inside. Sadly one dog died. The dog photographed did survive.
The fire is under investigation by a State Fire Marshal.
