Bradenton man charged after allegedly selling same truck to 2 separate dealerships

BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - A Bradenton man has been charged after officials say he sold the same vehicle to two separate car dealerships in an attempt to scam them both.
According to an arrest warrant issued for George Jacob Frisch, he committed grand theft after he agreed to sell a 2018 GMC Sierra 2500HD Denali to Conley Buick GMC in November of 2020. The staff there agreed to purchase the vehicle in the amount of $52,000 to pay back a loan of $35,754.82 to Ally Bank. A second check was written to George Frisch, in the amount of $16,235.18
Frisch then asked Conley Buick associates if he could take the truck and clean it out. They say he never returned. Officials then say Frisch drove to Auto Nation Ford in Manatee County where he presented a duplicate title on the same truck. After the transaction with Conley Buick, the truck now showed no lien and Auto Nation Ford paid $50,669.
Frisch was charged with Grand Theft 20K-100K.
