Witness reacts to Sarasota County fair shooting; Suspect remains at large

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A suspect remains at large following a shooting at the Sarasota County fair Saturday evening that left one injured.
Sarasota Police Department detectives believe there was an altercation between two groups of people before the shooting happened. An 18-year-old man was taken to the hospital and is now described by officers as “stable.” Police say there isn’t any evidence that Saturday’s incident was an active shooter situation and say there isn’t a threat to the community.
Some witnesses from the Sarasota County fair shooting said they had no idea what was going on until they saw crowds of people scattering.
“We were waiting in line for some food,” said Kevin Tai. “We started to see a group of people rushing out of the fair and we heard some people say there was a shooter, and people were scared and we see the fear on their face.”
Tai said after attending multiple fairs in the past, this was the first one to not search bags or pat people down before letting them inside.
“There was no checking,” said Tai. “I am not seeing any like purse checking or pat-down on our pocket or anything so basically they just scan the QR code for the ticket and then we get in.”
In a release Sunday afternoon, police say they have partnered with the Sarasota County Fair Board to make it a safe environment as the fair keeps its gates open to the community as scheduled. The SPD says they have increased their uniformed and operational presence at the fair. A private security company that was contracted by the Sarasota County Fair Board will be searching bags and using wands on fairgoers before being let into the fairgrounds.
Tai said his kids are coping well with what happened and express his gratitude for the officers on-site.
“They got there and we saw a lot of police officers, so we feel safe when we see them,” said Tai.
Other witnesses tell ABC7 they are still coping with the shooting, as one witness said “Her kids are completely traumatized.
Anyone with information, photos, or videos of the Saturday night shooting is asked to call the SPD Criminal Investigations Division at 941-263-6070.
The fair will remain open as scheduled, the Sarasota County Fair opened to the public Friday and will run until March 28.
Copyright 2021 WWSB. All rights reserved.