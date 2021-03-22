UnBEE-lievable: Bradenton PD finds a little help with bee removal

BRADENTON Fla. (WWSB) - In a tweet full of more puns than anyone could have ever BEE-lieved to be possible, the Bradenton Police needed a little help safely removing a colony of bees.
“Bee-ware! Can you bee-lieve what is going on outside B(ee)PD? We are looking for a safe home for our new friends, branch included,” wrote the department.
The police department posted an update on Monday evening, saying that the bees had been safely relocated.
If you ever see a bee colony in an unwanted place, many organizations can safely remove it.
