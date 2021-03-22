UnBEE-lievable: Bradenton PD finds a little help with bee removal

UnBEE-lievable: Bradenton PD finds a little help with bee removal
Bradenton made a very punny post about beeds...but it looks like they could use some help (Source: Bradenton PD)
By ABC7 Staff | March 22, 2021 at 4:02 PM EDT - Updated March 23 at 5:18 PM

BRADENTON Fla. (WWSB) - In a tweet full of more puns than anyone could have ever BEE-lieved to be possible, the Bradenton Police needed a little help safely removing a colony of bees.

“Bee-ware! Can you bee-lieve what is going on outside B(ee)PD? We are looking for a safe home for our new friends, branch included,” wrote the department.

The police department posted an update on Monday evening, saying that the bees had been safely relocated.

Well, that was a bee-reeze! 🐝🐝 The bees have been safely relocated, thanks to Mark and David at Healing River Beekeepers!

Posted by Bradenton Police Department on Monday, March 22, 2021

If you ever see a bee colony in an unwanted place, many organizations can safely remove it.

Copyright 2021 WWSB. All rights reserved.