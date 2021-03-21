Sarasota Police Investigating Shooting at County Fair

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - An investigation is underway at the Sarasota County Fair following a shooting. It happened just after 10 p.m.
Sarasota Police officers who were working a detail at the fairgrounds were alerted about a possible disturbance.
Police say one person pulled out a gun and shot another person. Injuries are unknown at this time. No word if the shooter has been taken in by police.
Detectives are investigation. Anyone with information on this case is asked to call the Sarasota Police Department Criminal Investigations Division at 941-263-6070.
