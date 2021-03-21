A not so sunny Suncoast

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - It has not been that sunny along the Suncoast this weekend as we had a front move through and cool winds out of the north. Although it was a cool weekend, the warm and sunny weather will soon return. Sun will return to the coast to start of the week. Temperature will be in the 70′s to start the week but by mid week we return to the 80′s. As we approach next weekend, we will see quite warm conditions with highs near the mid 80′s.