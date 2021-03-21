Increased security at Sarasota County fair following Saturday shooting

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) -A suspect remains at large following a shooting at the Sarasota County fair Saturday evening that left one injured.
Sarasota Police Department detectives believe there was an altercation between two groups of people before the shooting happened. An 18-year-old man was taken to the hospital and is now described by officers as “stable.” Police say there isn’t any evidence that Saturday’s incident was an active shooter situation and say there isn’t a threat to the community.
In a release Sunday afternoon, police say they have partnered with the Sarasota County Fair Board to make it a safe environment as the fair keeps their gates open to the community as scheduled. The SPD says they have increased their uniformed and operational presence at the fair. A private security company that was contracted by the Sarasota County Fair Board will be searching bags and using wands on fair goers before being let into the fairgrounds.
Anyone with information, photos, or videos of Saturday nights shooting is asked to call the SPD Criminal Investigations Division at 941-263-6070.
DEVELOPING STORY. CHECK BACK FOR UPDATES.
Copyright 2021 WWSB. All rights reserved.