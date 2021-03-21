A cold Spring morning, a dry Spring week

Our dry weather pattern continues through the week, perhaps to the end of March. We are tracking a weak cold front that could move through the Suncoast by Monday, March 29th. However, it’s a pretty dry front, not much more than a change of winds from the north and slightly cooler air for the last few days of March. Without any significant rain, that would put us around 4.5″ below average for the year by the end of the month.