Volunteers host a benefit car wash for Laiellah Hatcher’s family

ARCADIA, Fla. (WWSB) -After the unexpected happened for one Arcadia family, their community is stepping and rallying to help them.
On Saturday trails of suds ran through the parking lot of AutoZone in Arcadia, as people from around the community join in on a car wash fundraiser to raise money for the family of Laiellah Hatcher, the Hatcher family lost everything in a house fire, including a 12-year-old child Laiellah.
“I would like to tell people that the world is an empty place without her because she was a very special person,” said Laiellah’s grandparents Martin and Janet Bustamante.
Event organizer Montreal Peterson said while he didn’t know the family for very long, he decided to rally people in the community together to help the family get back on their feet.
“They need all our help and prayers right now, the goal is to try our best and just raise money for the family coming from our heart and stuff,” said Peterson. “When something happens in this community everybody comes together.”
Martin and Janet Bustamante said they are appreciative of the efforts.
“We just feel like we have suddenly got a large improvement on the family,” said Martin and Janet Bustamante. “We have a bigger family because there are a lot of good people in the world.”
Peterson said being able to do this for the family gives him a sense of duty.
“Especially coming from a small town and everybody coming together so it just makes me feel great,” said Peterson.
The family said they are taking it easy to deal with the shock and honor her memory.
Several GoFundMe pages have been set up and community fundraising events have been scheduled:
- Laeillah’s Sister’s GoFundMe page: Family Daughter Lost in House Fire
- Laeillah’s dad’s GoFundMe page: The Greg Hatcher Family Help Fund
- President of the nonprofit BulldogStrong, Kim Alexander, said those wanting to help the family can go to bulldogstrong.org. Those wanting to drop off a donation in person can go to the school district’s Special Education office at 494 N. Manatee Ave., Arcadia, Monday through Friday. In addition to monetary donations, items like toothpaste, toothbrushes, and deodorant also are needed
- Car Wash Saturday, March 20. at AutoZone on East Oak Street in Arcadia
- Family Fun Day and barbecue is planned for March 27 at the Orange Grove Opry, 3922 County Road 661-A, Arcadia.
