Van Wezel partners with Newtown farmer’s market for arts education

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) -The Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall’s Education and Community Engagement department is working with the Newtown Farmer’s Market to host a family-friendly series introducing children, teens, and parents to the arts.
The series introduced young people to the arts with games, exercises, and art activities. The first event in the series, titled Mr. Stevey & Friends, is going to be held Saturday, March 27th from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m. at the Newtown Farmer’s Market at Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial Park.
The event will encompass three-hours of mindfulness-themed events that feature live demonstrations, meditation tutorials, art activities, mindful games, raffle prizes, and special guests.
Newtown Nation President Valerie Buchand welcomes the partnership with the Van Wezel saying, “The children need to feel that they are important.” She continued to say, “It doesn’t matter what background they have, it’s important the child feels important.”
This series is offered as part of the Van Wezel’s Artworks Anywhere initiative, which aims to provide meaningful arts education activities in accessible formats. The director of The Newtown Farmer’s Market, Danette Williams says " It is important to offer a healthy alternative to children having difficulty regulating their emotions, trying to focus, or dealing with impulse control issues.” She continued to say, ”I’m just praying this event helps our children be able to say, ‘It’s OK for me to feel how I feel, now let me understand my feelings better, let me understand myself better.’”
In addition to the March 27th date, Mr. Stevie & Friends will be back with the outdoor series on April 24, May 29, and June 12.
Click here to learn more or pre-register. Registration is suggested but is not required to attend.
Copyright 2021 WWSB. All rights reserved.