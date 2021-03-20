Van Wezel partners with Newtown farmer’s market for arts education

This series is offered as part of the Van Wezel’s Artworks Anywhere initiative, which aims to provide meaningful arts education activities in accessible formats. The director of The Newtown Farmer’s Market, Danette Williams says " It is important to offer a healthy alternative to children having difficulty regulating their emotions, trying to focus, or dealing with impulse control issues.” She continued to say, ”I’m just praying this event helps our children be able to say, ‘It’s OK for me to feel how I feel, now let me understand my feelings better, let me understand myself better.’”