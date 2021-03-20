The thrills kick off at the Sarasota County Fair

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) -The Sarasota County Fair got underway on Friday and will continue till March 28th out at the county fairgrounds. The rides, food, and shows return after the fair was shut down last year due to the start of the pandemic. Hand sanitizing stations are placed around the park and it is recommended for guest to wear a mask if you plan to attend.
The cost for general admission at the fair gates is $10 but you can save a few bucks by buying your ticket ahead of time online. For more information on the events taking place and how you can get tickets online you can check out the fair’s website at https://www.sarasotafair.com/
Copyright 2021 WWSB. All rights reserved.