The potential effects of red tide on our brains

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Red Tide research is continuing in Sarasota, and at Roskamp Institute, they say it’s how the toxins might affect your nervous system that is important.
In 2018, many experienced coughing, sneezing, and itchy throat from the toxins in the Red Tide algae. Now, new research is exploring the possible effects on our brains.
Red Tide comes from naturally occurring algae in the Gulf of Mexico. When it blooms, it creates large amounts of Brevetoxins. That toxin kills fish and creates breathing problems in people.
At Roskamp Institute, Executive Director Michael Mullan said they began to get complaints of people with headaches and memory issues.
One year into the study of 200 volunteers, with at least another year to go, researchers monitor the antibodies to Brevetoxin in volunteers’ blood.
When exposed to the same level of toxin some people produce more antibodies than others. Does that mean they have more symptoms?
There are still more questions than there are answers. But, as research continues, the goal is to find treatments to prevent damaging effects on our brains.
