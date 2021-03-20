Parrish community enjoys Heritage Day Parade and Festival

“It’s very important, especially with last year with everybody not being able to go out and do things,” said Gretchen Fowler, President of the Parrish Civic Association. “Now that people are out, this is open air, we’ve got hand washing stations, we’ve got signs, we’ve got masks for people who have chosen to use them. But we want people to get out and about, it’s important to bring people out of their homes, to show that we have a great community here in Parrish.”