Parrish community enjoys Heritage Day Parade and Festival

PARRISH, Fla. (WWSB) - It was family fun for everyone in Parrish on Saturday. The Parrish Heritage Day Parade and Festival taking place near the high school
It’s an event that brings the community together, and many people did come out to enjoy the day. The festival featuring a little bit of everything, from a wide range of activities for the kids to lots of vendors for the adults. People were dancing the day away with some great music and taking in some delicious food.
“It’s very important, especially with last year with everybody not being able to go out and do things,” said Gretchen Fowler, President of the Parrish Civic Association. “Now that people are out, this is open air, we’ve got hand washing stations, we’ve got signs, we’ve got masks for people who have chosen to use them. But we want people to get out and about, it’s important to bring people out of their homes, to show that we have a great community here in Parrish.”
The Parrish Heritage Day Parade and Festival has been going on now for 80 years.
