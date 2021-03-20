Palmetto woman dies in ATV crash in Charlotte County

CHARLOTTE CO, Fla. (WWSB) - The Florida Highway Patrol has reported that a 28-year old woman from Palmetto died following an ATV accident in Charlotte County.
Troopers say the woman was riding her ATV on a private dirt road just north of Bermont Road in Charlotte County at about 12:50 a.m. on March 20th. The woman then lost control of the ATV as it rolled over and ejected her. The woman was pronounced dead at the scene. FHP says the woman was not wearing a helmet and the crash remains under investigation.
