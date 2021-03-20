North Port Pastor announces he is running for Congress in the 17th District

NORTH PORT, Fla. (WWSB) - Rev. Dan Lambert, the pastor of the Unitarian Universalist Fellowship of Charlotte County, is announcing that he is going to run for congress.
Lambert, who is a lifelong conservative Christian and Republican will be running for the 17th District House seat as a Democrat. The North Port Native says that it was the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol that inspired him to move from ministry to the rigors of political life.
Rev. Lambert will hold a formal announcement Saturday at noon, on the steps of the historic courthouse in Punta Gorda.
Currently, the 17th District is represented by Rep. Greg Steube, a Republican from Sarasota who is in his second term after beating Allen Ellison by over 120,000 votes in 2020. If Lambert were to win the election he would be the first Democrat elected in the 17th district since redistricting back in 2010
So far Rep. Steube has not announced if he plans on running for re-election.
