More than 16,000 COVID vaccine shots to be administered in Manatee County next week

BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - Starting on Monday people who are 50 years old and older will receive their first COVID vaccine shots in Manatee County. Manatee County officials say there are brighter days ahead when it comes to getting the vaccine shot.
“We’re going to be getting to you very quickly and your time is coming to getting a COVID vaccine,” said Chloe Conboy, a spokesperson for the Manatee County Public Safety Department. “We’re aiming to have most of these people vaccinated by the end of next week, so your time is right around the corner.”
It hasn’t been smooth for some people waiting to get their shot. Wayne Rozan is a Manatee County resident with a Sarasota address. He registered to get the shot in both Manatee and Sarasota Counties. He was finally able to get his shot a few weeks ago in Sarasota County.
“We really don’t think that Florida was adequately supplied with enough doses, our other friends in other states like Alabama and Mississippi have readily gotten there shots,” said Rozan. “But we we’re on that delay for nearly two months before we received our first doses.”
Rozan will be getting his second shot on Sunday. Some other exciting news in Manatee County. For those who are 18 years old and older, they can now pre-register.
“I didn’t think we would get it for such a long time, I thought they would focus on the elderly and frontline workers,” said Sarah Dean, an 18-year-old from Bradenton. “But I’m excited that it’s becoming available to us now.”
It’s not yet known when the 18 plus community will be able to get their COVID vaccine shot, but officials say it should be very soon.
Manatee County is administering the COVID vaccine shots on the grounds of the Public Safety Building in Bradenton and at Tom Bennett Park in Bradenton. To register in Manatee County you can log onto vax.mymanatee.org.
