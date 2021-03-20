Good Morning Suncoast Weekends Saturday Weather

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Cooler air settles in for the weekend, along with drier air. A weak low pressure of the east coast of Florida will bring some clouds along the Suncoast, but showers will stay mainly to the east. By Monday the Low pulls away, we get a little more sun and warmer air returns through next week. We’re tracking another cold front that will develop for the southern plains next week, with severe storms possible. But this front may not make it all the way to the Suncoast. Dew points and temps will rise up by the end of the week, and with the increase in humidity an isolated shower is possible. But any showers would be very isolated, most of us staying dry - Good news for our tourists, not so good for our soil, which will dry out quickly again!