Florida tops 2 million cases of COVID-19

But while the state has seen ebbs and flows of infections during the past year, the overall trend has been steady increases in cases and deaths. On April 20, the state reported 26,660 cases; on July 20, it had 360,394 cases; on Oct. 20, it had 760,389 cases; on Jan. 20, it had 1,601,011 cases; and on Saturday, March, 20, it had 2,004,362, according to Department of Health reports and News Service of Florida daily updates.