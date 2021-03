SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) -We officially kicked off the spring season at 5:37 p.m. today. Although it was a bit cool for our kick off of spring we will watch our temperatures steadily climb this week. For Sunday expect a mix of sun and clouds with highs only in the mid to lower 70′s. The 80′s will make a return around mid week with next weekend’s temperatures climbing into the mid 80′s.