Community trying to raise money for teen who lost her life saving try to save her dog from a house fire

ARCADIA, Fla. (WWSB) - Residents from all across the Suncoast are coming together to support the family of Laeillah Hatcher. Hatcher died Tuesday as she went back inside her burning house to try and rescue her dog. That fire not only killed 13-year-old Laeillah but also injured her brother and mother who both have serious and critical injuries.
In the wake of the tragedy, several GoFundMe pages have been set up and community fundraising events have been scheduled. A list of events and ways to donate can be found below. The money being raised will go toward funeral expenses, hospital bills, and providing funds so the family can rebild.
- Laeillah’s Sister’s GoFundMe page: Family Daughter Lost in House Fire
- Laeillah’s dad’s GoFundMe page: The Greg Hatcher Family Help Fund
- President of the nonprofit BulldogStrong, Kim Alexander, said those wanting to help the family can go to bulldogstrong.org. Those wanting to drop off a donation in person can go to the school district’s Special Education office at 494 N. Manatee Ave., Arcadia, Monday through Friday. In addition to monetary donations, items like toothpaste, toothbrushes, and deodorant also are needed
- Car Wash Saturday, March 20. at AutoZone on East Oak Street in Arcadia
- Family Fun Day and barbecue is planned for March 27 at the Orange Grove Opry, 3922 County Road 661-A, Arcadia.
