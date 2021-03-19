Thunderstorms bring over an inch of rain to parts of the Suncoast

For the year we’re up to 4.37 inches of rain, still 3.12 inches below normal for 2021. Rain totals for the night were greater to the north, lower to the south. Bradenton received 2.02 inches for the night; Lakewood Ranch 1.36 inches, while Venice and Nokomis only received 0.20 and 0.18 inches respectively. The downpours washed away some of the yellow oak pollen, too.