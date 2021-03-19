Suncoast residents react to attacks on the Asian community

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Suncoast residents reacting on Thursday to the vicious attacks on members of the Asian community nationwide.
“It’s scary for my kids, for my family, for my customers,” said Vanessa Lam with the Vung Tau Oriental Market.
Lam says the racist attacks over the last year is on the minds of the entire Asian community.
“Everybody is talking about it, this has not happened for a long time,” said Lam. “This year and last year is very intense, so I hope we can do something.”
The presence of the Asian community is felt here on the Suncoast, from the all the stores and restaurants, to the churches.
“We’re worried too because there are crimes going on, not only in the Asian communities,” said Sung Yi, a member with Sarasota Korean Church and a restaurant owner.
Many believe the derogatory names for COVID are at the heart of these racists attacks.
Although there haven’t been any reports of attacks against the Asian community in Sarasota and Manatee Counties, local authorities say they are keeping a close eye on the situation.
“I’m appalled by it, I don’t see any rhyme or reason for it,” said John Verellen, a Port Charlotte resident. “And a lot of innocent people are getting hurt and I wish it would stop.”
