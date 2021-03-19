Starting Monday, Gov. Ron DeSantis will lower vaccine age to 50

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - During a press conference Friday in Tallahassee, Gov. Ron DeSantis announced that he will lower the vaccination age requirement to 50.
That means starting Monday, anyone age 50 and older will be allowed to sign up via the state website, your local county’s site or at a pharmacy of your choice if they are offering vaccinations.
Despite saying earlier in the week that supply had lowered and that the state’s next Johnson & Johnson vaccine delivery would be delayed, the governor pointed out that it had not affected distribution of the shots.
This story is developing.
