Sarasota must pay $1.4 million to developer in parking garage dispute

TAMPA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Second District Court of Appeals i Tampa issued an order this week to uphold a jury’s decision in favor of a developer against the City of Sarasota stemming from a contract dispute regarding the Palm Avenue Parking Garage.
However, the court upheld the trial judge’s decision to significantly reduced the jury award, from $49 million to $1.4 million.
The District Court of Appeals in Tampa upheld the jury’s conclusion that the city was in breach of its contract with developer Buck-Leiter Palm Avenue Development LLC. The order, issued on Wednesday, agrees with the original Sarasota County jury’s finding that the city breached its contract and the judgment of the trial court awarding damages, interest and attorney’s fees.
In 2008, the Sarasota City Commission backed out of a contract with Buck-Leiter to build the parking garage, hotel, retail space, and condominiums, citing concerns about costs and the garage’s design. The developer argued that the city breached its contract.
The project was initially planned for two phases to include a parking structure, hotel and retail space in phase one and condominiums in phase two. In 2015 a circuit court judge ruled in favor of the city dismissing the case. The developer appealed the dismissal and the Second District Court of Appeals reversed the dismissal sending the case back for a jury trial. In 2018, the jury awarded an amount of $49 million to developer which was reduced by the trial judge to $1.4 million plus interest and attorneys’ fees.
Copyright 2021 WWSB. All rights reserved.