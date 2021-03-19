Sarasota must pay $1.4 million to developer in parking garage dispute

The project was initially planned for two phases to include a parking structure, hotel and retail space in phase one and condominiums in phase two. In 2015 a circuit court judge ruled in favor of the city dismissing the case. The developer appealed the dismissal and the Second District Court of Appeals reversed the dismissal sending the case back for a jury trial. In 2018, the jury awarded an amount of $49 million to developer which was reduced by the trial judge to $1.4 million plus interest and attorneys’ fees.