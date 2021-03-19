Sarasota man charged with drug trafficking near daycare

Detectives first contacted 46-year-old Britt Rogers on March 4, at his home on 25th Street, where Rogers sold undercover detectives suspected heroin. Four days later, on March 8, Rogers again sold detectives suspected heroin but after testing, the substance was a combination of both heroin and the powerful opioid fentanyl. Both transactions were conducted at Rogers’ home, which is located less than 500 feet from a daycare facility.