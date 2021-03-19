Sarasota man charged with drug trafficking near daycare

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office arrested a Sarasota man for trafficking in heroin and fentanyl following two recent undercover drug buys.
Detectives first contacted 46-year-old Britt Rogers on March 4, at his home on 25th Street, where Rogers sold undercover detectives suspected heroin. Four days later, on March 8, Rogers again sold detectives suspected heroin but after testing, the substance was a combination of both heroin and the powerful opioid fentanyl. Both transactions were conducted at Rogers’ home, which is located less than 500 feet from a daycare facility.
On Thursday morning, detectives executed a search warrant on Rogers’ home where they recovered a trafficking amount of fentanyl, methamphetamine, dilaudids, and a firearm. Despite his more than three dozen local prior arrests, Rogers is not a convicted felon and as such, can have a firearm.
Detectives also located several new and used Narcan nasal sprays which contain prescription medication that reverses the effects of an overdose. In January, deputies responded on two separate occasions to Rogers’ home, which is a known drug house, for overdoses. One of the two overdoses was fatal.
Rogers was charged with trafficking in fentanyl, possession of methamphetamine, possession of a controlled substance, two counts of sale of fentanyl within 1,000 feet of a child care facility, a single count of sale of heroin within 1,000 feet of a child care facility, and unlawful use of a two-way communication device.
